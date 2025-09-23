Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Prices Reach Record Peak

Gold Prices Reach Record Peak


2025-09-23 03:18:09
(MENAFN) The value of gold advanced by 0.7% on Monday, climbing to a record-breaking level of $3,719.95 as of 0630GMT, with investors anticipating further interest rate reductions from the Federal Reserve.

Over the past year, the precious metal fluctuated between $2,536.91 and $3,719.95. Within the same period, it surged by 40.7%.

Prompted by US President Donald Trump's persistence, the Federal Reserve lowered its key policy rate by 25 basis points last week.

Looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s October and December gatherings, markets are forecasting additional rate cuts.

Sluggish inflation results, rising jobless numbers, and pressure from Trump continue to drive the Federal Reserve toward further reductions in borrowing costs.

MENAFN23092025000045017167ID1110097753

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search