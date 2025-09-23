South Korea Extends Special Counsel Probe into Yoon
(MENAFN) South Korea on Tuesday sanctioned three amended bills to prolong a special counsel inquiry into corruption suspicions involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, a news agency reported.
These measures, which were earlier approved by the National Assembly, gained endorsement during a Cabinet session presided over by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok. They are now set to be forwarded to President Lee Jae Myung for his final authorization.
The amendments grant investigators the ability to lengthen their inquiries by as many as 60 days at their own judgment, effectively doubling the previous cap while also permitting the appointment of additional prosecutors and staff members.
Yoon was removed from his position following his proclamation of martial law last December.
He has been detained since July and is confronting charges of orchestrating an insurrection and misusing authority through the decree.
His spouse was taken into custody last month after a court approved a warrant on accusations that include election interference and bribery.
She rejects the allegations.
