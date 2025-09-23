77,000 Litres Of Liquor Seized Per Month In Dry Bihar

Representational Photo

Patna- An average of over 77,000 litres of liquor has been seized per month till August 2025 in dry Bihar, a 16 per cent increase over the seizure during the same period last year, police said on Monday.

The average per-month seizure was 67,000 litres during the first eight months of the previous year, a senior officer said.

“The prohibition division of the Bihar Police seized 77,540 litres of liquor, on average, per month this year,” he said.

Talking to reporters here, Bihar Police's Prohibition Division Additional Director General (ADG) Amit Kumar Jain attributed the increase in the liquor seizure to“enhanced surveillance and stricter enforcement of prohibition laws in the state”.

“The per-month seizure in 2025 is 16 per cent more than the previous year. The division has so far (till August this year) seized 5,74,526 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), 12,515 litres of country-made liquor and 33,281 litres of spirit from different parts of the state,” he said.