Bid On Salman Khan's Life: Court Denies Bail To Accused
Mumbai- A special court here on Monday refused bail to an alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held in connection with the shooting incident at actor Salman Khan's residence last year.
The bail plea of Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Chaudhari was rejected by Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) court judge Mahesh Jadhav. The detailed order has not been made available as yet.
Two bike-borne individuals, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, had carried out the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Bandra West here on April 14, 2024 morning.
As per police, Chaudhary had recced Galaxy Apartments two days before the firing, had shot a video of the area and sent it to Anmol Bishnoi, a wanted accused in the case.
Chaudhary, Gupta and Pal, along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh are currently in judicial custody.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment