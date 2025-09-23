Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bid On Salman Khan's Life: Court Denies Bail To Accused

Bid On Salman Khan's Life: Court Denies Bail To Accused


2025-09-23 02:03:12
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Salman Khan

Mumbai- A special court here on Monday refused bail to an alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held in connection with the shooting incident at actor Salman Khan's residence last year.

The bail plea of Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Chaudhari was rejected by Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) court judge Mahesh Jadhav. The detailed order has not been made available as yet.

Two bike-borne individuals, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, had carried out the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Bandra West here on April 14, 2024 morning.

As per police, Chaudhary had recced Galaxy Apartments two days before the firing, had shot a video of the area and sent it to Anmol Bishnoi, a wanted accused in the case.

Chaudhary, Gupta and Pal, along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh are currently in judicial custody.

MENAFN23092025000215011059ID1110097455

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search