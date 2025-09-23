Expo City Dubai Unveils Al Wasl Season With A Remarkable Line-Up Of Festive, Cultural And Community Celebrations
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Expo City Dubai has announced details of its highly anticipated Al Wasl Season, a vibrant calendar of events running from 31 October 2025 to 2 May 2026. Under the unifying theme, 'One Destination, Every Celebration', the season promises a captivating array of cultural showcases, musical performances and family-friendly festivals – all hosted beneath the iconic, Guinness World Record-holding Al Wasl Dome.
From flagship events like the festive Winter City and the communal Hai Ramadan to the all-new inaugural Festival of Cake and the seasonal Harvest Festivals, visitors can now experience the diverse tapestry of the season through the Al Wasl Season Pass – a convenient way for loyal guests to enjoy unlimited access to the full calendar of events and exclusive perks. Al Wasl Season event highlights
From flagship events like the festive Winter City and the communal Hai Ramadan to the all-new inaugural Festival of Cake and the seasonal Harvest Festivals, visitors can now experience the diverse tapestry of the season through the Al Wasl Season Pass – a convenient way for loyal guests to enjoy unlimited access to the full calendar of events and exclusive perks. Al Wasl Season event highlights
-
Harvest Festival (31 Oct–1 Nov 1; 31 Jan; 4 Apr; 2 May): 4 themed seasonal markets with fresh organic produce and lots of family entertainment
Dhai Dubai Light Art Exhibition (12-18 Nov): A free exhibition that celebrates light, legacy and creativity.
Festival of Cake (28 Nov-2 Dec): A first-of-its-kind, five-day festival bringing world-class pastry chefs to the dome
Winter City (6-31 Dec): Al Wasl Plaza transforms into a giant snow globe with all the winter fun and magic
Carols by Candlelight (20-24 Dec): The much-loved musical returns with a new theme.
New Year celebrations (31 Dec): Enjoy two countdowns: a 2100 celebration for children, followed by a spectacular midnight fireworks show.
Hai Ramadan (1-30 Ramadan): Experience the true essence of the holy month at under the iconic Dome
Firdaus Orchestra concerts (Jan-Apr): Experience a powerful musical journey with the acclaimed all-female orchestra.
Sports and Wellness (October-May): Al Wasl Season brings fitness, fun and community together.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment