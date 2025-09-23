Expo City Dubai Unveils Al Wasl Season With A Remarkable Line-Up Of Festive, Cultural And Community Celebrations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Expo City Dubai has announced details of its highly anticipated Al Wasl Season, a vibrant calendar of events running from 31 October 2025 to 2 May 2026. Under the unifying theme, 'One Destination, Every Celebration', the season promises a captivating array of cultural showcases, musical performances and family-friendly festivals – all hosted beneath the iconic, Guinness World Record-holding Al Wasl Dome.

From flagship events like the festive Winter City and the communal Hai Ramadan to the all-new inaugural Festival of Cake and the seasonal Harvest Festivals, visitors can now experience the diverse tapestry of the season through the Al Wasl Season Pass – a convenient way for loyal guests to enjoy unlimited access to the full calendar of events and exclusive perks.



Harvest Festival (31 Oct–1 Nov 1; 31 Jan; 4 Apr; 2 May): 4 themed seasonal markets with fresh organic produce and lots of family entertainment

Dhai Dubai Light Art Exhibition (12-18 Nov): A free exhibition that celebrates light, legacy and creativity.

Festival of Cake (28 Nov-2 Dec): A first-of-its-kind, five-day festival bringing world-class pastry chefs to the dome

Winter City (6-31 Dec): Al Wasl Plaza transforms into a giant snow globe with all the winter fun and magic

Carols by Candlelight (20-24 Dec): The much-loved musical returns with a new theme.

New Year celebrations (31 Dec): Enjoy two countdowns: a 2100 celebration for children, followed by a spectacular midnight fireworks show.

Hai Ramadan (1-30 Ramadan): Experience the true essence of the holy month at under the iconic Dome

Firdaus Orchestra concerts (Jan-Apr): Experience a powerful musical journey with the acclaimed all-female orchestra. Sports and Wellness (October-May): Al Wasl Season brings fitness, fun and community together.

Al Wasl Season event highlights

Al Wasl Season Pass

In response to growing demand, Expo City Dubai is introducing the Al Wasl Season Pass, offering convenient, cost-effective access and exclusive benefits. Al Wasl Season is designed to bring people together through events that celebrate diversity. This is further enhanced by easy accessibility, free parking, direct Metro link and a pedestrian-friendly environment.