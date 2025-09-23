Akshay Kumar Denies AI-Generated Videos Of Him As Maharishi Valmiki, Calls It 'Fake'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has clarified that the videos circulating online showing him as Maharishi Valmiki are entirely AI-generated and tagged them as“fake.”

On Tuesday morning, Akshay took to his Instagram stories, where he posted a clarification about the casting as Maharishi Valmiki in a film trailer.

He wrote:“ I have recently come across some Al-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using Al.”

He added:“What's worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as 'news' without even verifying if these are real or morphed. In today's time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through manipulative Al. I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information.”

Akshay's latest release gearing up for the release of his upcoming film“Jolly LLB 3.”

Talking about“Jolly LLB 3,” the courtroom comedy-drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third part of the Jolly LLB series and sequel to Jolly LLB 2. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla.

The first installment was released in 2013. The black comedy legal revolves around the early life of Advocate Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly, and focuses on his attempt to earn six innocent labourers their justice and his journey against the monopolistic behavior of the rich and judicial corruption.

The storyline is loosely inspired by the 1999 hit-and-run case of Sanjeev Nanda and a minor reference to the Priyadarshini Mattoo case.

The second installment, which was released in 2017, stars Akshay as Jagdishwar Mishra, with Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles. Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Mishra, and Brijendra Kala reprise their characters from the original film.

Based in Lucknow, the story follows a lawyer who fights a case against a ruthless and powerful advocate to bring justice to the deceased victim of a fake encounter involving a corrupt police officer and a terrorist presumed dead.