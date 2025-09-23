US: Trilateral Ties With Korea And Japan 'Critical' For Indo-Pacific Stability

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that the trilateral relationship between the United States, South Korea, and Japan is "critical" for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, as he held talks with his Asian counterparts in New York.

Rubio made the remarks in a post on social media following a three-way meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"Our trilateral partnership is critical to promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and to advancing economic and security cooperation," Rubio wrote on X.

The talks came as Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo continue to deepen cooperation amid North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile programs.

