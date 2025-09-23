Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US: Trilateral Ties With Korea And Japan 'Critical' For Indo-Pacific Stability

US: Trilateral Ties With Korea And Japan 'Critical' For Indo-Pacific Stability


2025-09-23 02:06:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that the trilateral relationship between the United States, South Korea, and Japan is "critical" for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, as he held talks with his Asian counterparts in New York.

Rubio made the remarks in a post on social media following a three-way meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"Our trilateral partnership is critical to promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and to advancing economic and security cooperation," Rubio wrote on X.

The talks came as Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo continue to deepen cooperation amid North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile programs.

US Secretary Marco Rubio trilateral relationship

MENAFN23092025000067011011ID1110097508

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search