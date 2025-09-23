Yuan Edges Higher Against U.S. Dollar
(MENAFN) The central parity rate of China’s currency, the renminbi (yuan), appreciated by 49 pips, reaching 7.1057 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to data released by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
Under China’s foreign exchange market regulations, the yuan is permitted to fluctuate by as much as 2 percent above or below the central parity rate each day.
The central parity rate, which serves as the benchmark for the yuan’s daily trading, is calculated based on a weighted average of the rates provided by market makers prior to the opening of the interbank market each business day. This mechanism ensures that the rate is set based on actual market conditions, while allowing the currency some flexibility within a prescribed range.
Under China’s foreign exchange market regulations, the yuan is permitted to fluctuate by as much as 2 percent above or below the central parity rate each day.
The central parity rate, which serves as the benchmark for the yuan’s daily trading, is calculated based on a weighted average of the rates provided by market makers prior to the opening of the interbank market each business day. This mechanism ensures that the rate is set based on actual market conditions, while allowing the currency some flexibility within a prescribed range.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment