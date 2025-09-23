Uzbekistan Rolls Out Big Investments And Next-Phase Projects With Air Products

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Air Products' investments in Uzbekistan have now exceeded $1 billion, Trend reports via the Uzbek President's office.

This was emphasized during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Eduardo Menezes, Chief Executive Officer of Air Products. The sides discussed practical steps to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

In recent years, the company has implemented a number of major projects in Uzbekistan, including industrial gas processing at the GTL plant, hydrogen production at the Fergana oil refinery, liquid carbon dioxide production at“Navoiazot,” as well as the creation of a shock-freezing center.

New agreements were reached to accelerate the construction of a gas chemical complex in Bukhara, the development of coal gasification facilities, and the launch of environmentally friendly aviation fuel production. The parties also agreed to adopt a comprehensive“roadmap” to advance and coordinate current and future cooperation projects.

Air Products is one of the world's leading producers and suppliers of industrial gases. With a market capitalization exceeding $63 billion, the company operates nearly 750 production facilities in more than 50 countries and produces around 200 million tons of industrial gases annually.