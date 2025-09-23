Kazakhstan, EU Join Forces To Tighten Political And Economic Links
In the course of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan remains firmly committed to further strengthening its partnership with the EU both on a bilateral level and within the C5+ format.
Moreover, the sides also exchanged views on current international and regional issues.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue contacts aimed at expanding mutually beneficial interregional cooperation.
