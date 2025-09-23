Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan, EU Join Forces To Tighten Political And Economic Links

2025-09-23 02:05:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23 . President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with European Council President António Costa in Astana to discuss strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic and cultural ties, and enhancing regional cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

In the course of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan remains firmly committed to further strengthening its partnership with the EU both on a bilateral level and within the C5+ format.

Moreover, the sides also exchanged views on current international and regional issues.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue contacts aimed at expanding mutually beneficial interregional cooperation.

