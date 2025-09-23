Sage Meredith Goodwin
Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center for American Political History and Technology,
Purdue University
Sage Goodwin is a scholar of 20th century media, race, and protest. She currently has a book manuscript under contract with University of Chicago Press, and her work in this book project will examine how the mid-century African American freedom struggle interacted with the development of the network of television news industry in the United States. Sage earned her D.Phil. in History and M.St. in U.S. History from the University of Oxford. Before coming to Purdue as a Post-Doctoral Fellow at CAPT, she was a Post-Doctoral Fellow in the Charles Warren Center for Studies in American History at Harvard University and a Research and Teaching Fellow in the Rothermere American Institute at the University of Oxford.
