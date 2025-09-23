$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sage Meredith Goodwin

Sage Meredith Goodwin


2025-09-23 12:04:50
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center for American Political History and Technology, Purdue University
Profile Articles Activity

Sage Goodwin is a scholar of 20th century media, race, and protest. She currently has a book manuscript under contract with University of Chicago Press, and her work in this book project will examine how the mid-century African American freedom struggle interacted with the development of the network of television news industry in the United States. Sage earned her D.Phil. in History and M.St. in U.S. History from the University of Oxford. Before coming to Purdue as a Post-Doctoral Fellow at CAPT, she was a Post-Doctoral Fellow in the Charles Warren Center for Studies in American History at Harvard University and a Research and Teaching Fellow in the Rothermere American Institute at the University of Oxford.

Experience
  • –present Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center for American Political History and Technology, Purdue University

The Conversation

MENAFN23092025000199003603ID1110097250

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search