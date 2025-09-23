$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zoe Goodall

Zoe Goodall


2025-09-23 12:04:49
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Associate, HHAUS research group, Swinburne University of Technology
Profile Articles Activity

Zoë Goodall is a Research Associate in the HHAUS (Housing, Homelessness & Urban Studies) research group. Zoë's research interests include inequalities within housing systems, share-housing, tenancy law, housing justice, and the wellbeing of renters. Zoë is also currently undertaking a part-time PhD about share-housing and housing policy in Australia.

Experience
  • 2020–present Research associate, Swinburne University of Technology
Education
  • 2017 RMIT University, Bachelor of Arts (International Studies) (Honours)

The Conversation

MENAFN23092025000199003603ID1110097246

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search