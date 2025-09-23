Zoe Goodall

Zoë Goodall is a Research Associate in the HHAUS (Housing, Homelessness & Urban Studies) research group. Zoë's research interests include inequalities within housing systems, share-housing, tenancy law, housing justice, and the wellbeing of renters. Zoë is also currently undertaking a part-time PhD about share-housing and housing policy in Australia.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.