China, Singapore Move Further In Co-Building Model City For Green Development

TIANJIN, China, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 18, 2025, the China-Singapore Green Development Forum was held in the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City located in north China's port city Tianjin.

Themed "China and Singapore build the cornerstone of green development, deepen cooperation on the construction of new cities," the forum brought together over 300 participants from governments, industry associations, research institutions, and enterprises to explore pathways for green and low-carbon development.

The China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City stands as a major intergovernmental cooperation project between China and Singapore. On August 3, 2024, the State Council approved the implementation plan for building the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City into a national green development demonstration zone (2024–2035), marking a new milestone for the area's high-quality development over the next decade.

Wang Guoliang, director of the Eco-City's administrative committee, noted that the region is committed to upgrading itself into an enhanced version of a national green development demonstration zone.

Coordinating the deep integration of a green and low-carbon economy with urban construction, the region leverages 6 key pillars -- including green and low-carbon industrial development and green and low-carbon energy transition -- and 247 targeted implementation measures to drive the integrated leap forward of its "five core dimensions": industry, ecology, intelligence, openness, and vitality. In the first half of this year, its regional GDP grew by 11.2%.

Several significant cooperation outcomes were reached between China and Singapore during the forum. The international demonstration center (Singapore) of the national technology innovation center for green and low-carbon building was officially inaugurated, while the international alliance for green and low-carbon building technology cooperation and the China-Singapore alliance for culture, tourism and education cooperation were launched in tandem.

Source: The China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Administrative Committee

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Chen, Tel: 86-10-63074558