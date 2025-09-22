Four Hospitals From Aster DM Healthcare Recognised In Newsweek's“World's Best Smart Hospitals 2026” List, Among 350 Global Hospitals

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aster DM Healthcare, one of the leading integrated healthcare providers in the GCC, has once again earned international recognition, with four of its hospitals included in the prestigious Newsweek's World's Best Smart Hospitals 2026 list. The annual ranking honours 350 hospitals worldwide that are pioneering the use of cutting-edge digital technologies such artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation to transform clinical care, streamline operations, and elevate patient experience.

Representing the UAE, Aster Hospital Al Qusais (#267), Aster Hospital Mankhool (#309) and Medcare Hospital Al Safa (#248) were featured this year, with Aster Hospital Al Qusais securing its place for the second consecutive year. Expanding Aster's recognition beyond the UAE, Aster Sanad Hospital (#341) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was also named among the world's best. This year, the list introduced a ribbon system to recognise higher levels of smart hospital performance. Aster Hospital Mankhool and Aster Hospital Al Qusais earned two ribbons each, while Aster Sanad Hospital and Medcare Hospital Al Safa received one ribbon each, reflecting Aster's strong progress in digital innovation and smart healthcare delivery.

This recognition reflects Aster's focused commitment to delivering world-class technology and advanced digital healthcare to the community. By staying ahead of the innovation curve, the organisation continually brings the best of technology-driven care to those it serves. It has pioneered robotics-assisted surgeries across specialties, introduced myAster – the region's first fully integrated healthcare super-app for appointments, teleconsultations, pharmacy and beauty deliveries, and homecare, and launched SmyleAI, an AI-driven dental and aesthetic planning platform. Across the network, clinicians use AI-powered documentation tools that record and structure doctor-patient conversations in real time, enabling physicians to focus on care while automatically capturing clinical data. Together with IoT-enabled hospital infrastructure and automated clinical workflows, these innovations keep Aster at the forefront of smart, patient-centric healthcare.

Commenting on the recognition,said,“Since the inception of Aster nearly four decades ago, our vision has been to make quality healthcare accessible and to build excellence in all we do. That vision has since evolved to not only serve the present but to shape the future of healthcare by harnessing technology and innovation. Having four of our hospitals recognised among the World's Best Smart Hospitals reflects how far we have come in uniting digital transformation with compassionate care, while staying committed to building systems that are future-ready, resilient, and patient-centric.”added,“Being featured once again in Newsweek's World's Best Smart Hospitals ranking is a proud moment for all of us at Aster. It reaffirms our vision to reimagine healthcare through innovation, making it smarter, faster, and more compassionate. For us, a smart hospital is not just about enhancing patient care but also about empowering doctors, nurses, and staff with tools that make their work safer, more efficient, and more fulfilling. By integrating AI, automation, and digital solutions with clinical excellence, we are building an ecosystem that benefits both patients and caregivers alike.”

Newsweek's World's Best Smart Hospitals rankings, created in collaboration with Statista, are based on global surveys of healthcare professionals, as well as an evaluation of hospitals' adoption and integration of cutting-edge medical technologies.

This recognition comes at a time when the global smart hospitals market is projected to exceed USD 140 billion by 2030, driven by investments in digital health, automation, and AI-powered systems. From AI-powered diagnostics in radiology to robotics in surgeries and automation in clinical workflows, Aster DM Healthcare has been consistently innovating to building future-ready healthcare systems across the GCC and India – where technology and compassion work hand-in-hand to deliver safer, smarter, and more sustainable care for patients and providers alike.