Israel Kills Five More Palestinians in Airstrikes on Gaza
(MENAFN) At least five Palestinians were killed and others wounded in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Monday, sparking fresh calls for civilians to evacuate Gaza City and head south, according to eyewitnesses and medical sources.
In the southwestern part of Gaza City, two Palestinians lost their lives when a drone targeted a civilian gathering in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood. Another strike hit a residential home in al-Sabra, leaving several people dead or injured.
Intense bombardments, described as a "fire belt" assault, also struck areas north of Al-Quds Open University, situated west of the city.
Israeli military leaflets were dropped over al-Wehda Street and near Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, urging residents to evacuate to southern Gaza immediately.
Israeli drones continued their attacks overnight, targeting northwestern neighborhoods with demolition blasts. Quadcopters also hovered low over Tel al-Hawa and surrounding areas, firing on residential homes.
This follows an order from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in August, authorizing a phased reoccupation of Gaza, starting with Gaza City, home to approximately 1 million residents.
In central Gaza, two Palestinians were killed and others injured when Israeli fire struck a shelter for displaced families in al-Sawarkeh, near the al-Nuseirat refugee camp. Another victim died when a civilian vehicle was hit in the al-Farouq area, near al-Zawaida.
Since the start of the conflict on October 7, 2023, Israel's operations in Gaza have claimed nearly 65,300 Palestinian lives, the majority of them women and children. The ongoing siege has displaced hundreds of thousands and contributed to a humanitarian disaster, with at least 442 Palestinians, including 147 children, perishing from famine due to the blockade.
This latest escalation underscores the intensifying violence as calls for international intervention grow louder.
