Conflict among Wazalendo groups ends eight lives
(MENAFN) There has been a conflict happening between 2 groups of Wazalendo militiamen in Mwenga in South Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which have been fighting for control over the strategic region, since the 17th of September, headed by self-appointed generals referred to as Malaika and Nyakiliba.
A member of civil society, Julius Byemba, said to a news agency “at least eight people, including three civilians and five militiamen, were killed and several others wounded in clashes over pay-to-pass roadblocks, whose fees, deemed excessive, ranged from 20,000 - 100,000 Congolese francs ($7 - $36) per crossing. Tensions escalated when the order was given to dismantle them.” It was not until Nyakiliba back out to Kigogo that the peace returned to the region.
It has been hard to secure government spokespeople in Mwenga, but the deaths were confirmed by Foka Mike, who is the head of the Wazalendo paramilitary group.
The conflict that has continued for 2 days in Mwenga has resulted in a substantial damage to estates as well as to increased instability.
People of Mwenga also suffer from another agony. The residents are already struggling with spiraling food coast as a result of the obstructed RN2 road as well as the repercussions of the conflict by the M23 insurgents, the population views the blockades as an extra ordeal. The region has often seen armed conflicts, which included Muhuzi, where new confrontations took multiple lives.
A member of civil society, Julius Byemba, said to a news agency “at least eight people, including three civilians and five militiamen, were killed and several others wounded in clashes over pay-to-pass roadblocks, whose fees, deemed excessive, ranged from 20,000 - 100,000 Congolese francs ($7 - $36) per crossing. Tensions escalated when the order was given to dismantle them.” It was not until Nyakiliba back out to Kigogo that the peace returned to the region.
It has been hard to secure government spokespeople in Mwenga, but the deaths were confirmed by Foka Mike, who is the head of the Wazalendo paramilitary group.
The conflict that has continued for 2 days in Mwenga has resulted in a substantial damage to estates as well as to increased instability.
People of Mwenga also suffer from another agony. The residents are already struggling with spiraling food coast as a result of the obstructed RN2 road as well as the repercussions of the conflict by the M23 insurgents, the population views the blockades as an extra ordeal. The region has often seen armed conflicts, which included Muhuzi, where new confrontations took multiple lives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment