Ethiopia Confirms Eyob Tekalign as New Central Bank Governor
(MENAFN) The Office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister announced Friday the appointment of Eyob Tekalign as the new governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia.
Tekalign, currently serving as the state minister of finance, will replace Mamo Mihretu, who had been at the helm of the central bank since January 2023, according to the official statement.
Mamo Mihretu stepped down earlier this month after leading major economic reforms, including overhauling the country’s foreign exchange policy and introducing a market-based currency system.
At the Ethiopia Finance Forum in Addis Ababa in July, Mihretu highlighted the success of these reforms, stating they helped Ethiopia achieve a record $32.1 billion in foreign revenue during the 2024/25 fiscal year, which ended July 7.
Additionally, the statement confirmed the appointment of Enatalem Meles as the new head of the Ethiopian Government Communication Service.
