GCC Secretary-General, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Developments

2025-09-22 06:02:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed enhancing the strategic partnership between the GCC and Egypt and expanding cooperation across multiple fields to serve shared interests, during a meeting held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.

Discussions also covered the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip and the serious violations committed by Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people. Both sides stressed the importance of concerted efforts to achieve a ceasefire, facilitate urgent humanitarian aid delivery, and end the crisis in order to safeguard regional and international security and stability.

