Soha Ali Khan Recalls When Father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Became India's Youngest Test Captain

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) On the death anniversary of her father, cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, actress Soha Ali Khan fondly recalled the moment he became India's youngest Test captain.

She reflected on his remarkable legacy and the pride he brought to their family and the nation. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Rang De Basanti actress posted a few throwbacks and captioned it,“Today and always My Abba.” Soha also shared a heartfelt note honoring the enduring presence of her father in her life. One touching photograph showed her seated beside a framed portrait of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, with a candle and flowers placed in quiet tribute.

Her handwritten note read,“To Mr, Tiger Happy Barsie! I love you..You are very funny, joyful, cool, and you have a big heart. Soha also posted a nostalgic clip of her father's interview when he was appointed as the captain of the Indian cricket team. The text on the video read,“Eve of 1974-75 WI series.” Ahead of the 1974-75 West Indies series, India's captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi acknowledged the formidable strength of the West Indies team but remained confident in India's chances on home pitches. He highlighted the importance of sharp fielding and strong catching to tackle the opposition's powerful pace attack.

In the clip, Mansoor could be heard saying,“Well we're a little worried because they've got some pretty big guns with them and also, we haven't done too well. It's a question of rebuilding our confidence and morale but I reckon that given specific and right conditions for the Indian team we can certainly do well.

“Well in fact I haven't really played against much of this but I think that probably on our wickets being slow as I hope they will be that we should be able to dull it a little bit but they are a good pace attack and I'm sure the pace attack will get more of their wickets and the spinners will. Well given the right conditions I think we can bowl them out but they have to be specific conditions and it also depends on the composition of our team. I mean we've got to have some very good close in catching and if our close in catching is successful there's no reason why we shouldn't do well but as I said it's going to be a pretty tough series,” he added.

For the unversed, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi passed away on September 22, 2011, at the age of 70 due to a lung infection. His tragic demise brought an end to a remarkable chapter in Indian cricket.