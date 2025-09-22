Katara Launches Heritage Workshop Series In Collaboration With Ehsan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara has launched a series of heritage workshops targeting older persons as part of its efforts to preserve traditional crafts and pass them on to future generations. The initiative is being organized in collaboration with the Center for Empowerment and Care of Older Persons (Ehsan).

The workshops provide a platform to highlight the expertise of older persons and acknowledge their contributions, enabling them to relive past experiences while applying their skills in an interactive setting. This not only enhances their sense of giving and improves communication with their peers, but also facilitates the transfer of knowledge to younger generations. Studies show that engaging older persons in creative and practical activities has a positive impact on memory and increases satisfaction with daily life.

The program covers a range of authentic Qatari crafts. "Sadu" is one of the oldest hand-weaving arts used by Bedouins to produce tents and furnishings. "Naqda" involves embellishing fabrics with metal threads to add a distinctive decorative touch. "Gypsum" carving is a traditional craft used in old houses and mosques, while "Khous" refers to weaving palm fronds into baskets, mats, and other household items.

The series began with a Sadu workshop for women and a Naqda workshop, followed by a Gypsum workshop for men scheduled for October 8-9. The program will conclude with a Khous workshop on October 15-16.

Katara gives special attention to older persons by offering activities tailored to their skills and needs, ensuring they remain active participants in Qatar's cultural scene. The foundation also encourages their involvement in cultural seasons and national celebrations, underscoring their role as bearers of popular memory and guardians of heritage.

The collaboration with Ehsan reflects these efforts, as the center works to integrate older persons into community events, promoting values of loyalty and appreciation while giving them opportunities to contribute to the preservation of cultural heritage.