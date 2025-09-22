Kim Jong Un Is Open to U.S. Talks without Denuclearization Demand
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared during a parliamentary gathering that there is no obstacle to engaging in discussions with the United States, provided Washington halts its insistence on denuclearization, a news agency reported on Monday.
While addressing the Supreme People's Assembly on Sunday, Kim stated that he still holds "fond memories" of U.S. President Donald Trump from their three encounters between 2018 and 2019.
Kim once more emphasized that nuclear arms remain an "indispensable choice" for the nation’s security, underlining that achieving denuclearization is impossible.
He pointed out that the global community already recognizes what Washington typically does after a nation abandons its nuclear arsenal and disarms.
"We will never give up our nuclear weapons," he insisted.
Additionally, Kim dismissed the idea of reunifying the two Koreas, describing it as unnecessary, particularly through absorption, while rejecting South Korea’s initiatives to improve relations between the two sides.
Responding to Kim’s remarks, South Korea’s presidential office said Seoul is prepared to facilitate nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington if they resume, while reaffirming its stance on denuclearization, according to a news outlet.
"We will support North Korea-US dialogue," a presidential official said.
