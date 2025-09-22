UAE: Joint AI And Robotics Lab Launched By Nvidia, Abu Dhabi Institute

Abu Dhabi's Technology Innovation Institute and Nvidia have launched a joint research lab in the UAE that will focus on developing next-generation AI models and robotics platforms, TII said on Monday.

The joint research hub is the first Nvidia AI Technology Center in the Middle East, TII said in a statement, combining its multidisciplinary research with the US company's AI models and computing power, which are fuelling a global artificial intelligence boom.

Recommended For You

Under the agreement, the institute will be able to use specific edge GPU chips to advance its research on robotics among other areas, said Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of TII, which is working on humanoids, four-legged robots and robotic arms.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"It will be a chip that we will newly use...It's called the Thor chip, and it is a chip that enables advanced robotic systems development," Aaraj said in an interview.

TII is the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council, an Abu Dhabi government entity that is part of the UAE's efforts to become a global AI player.

During a Gulf visit by US President Donald Trump in May, the UAE signed a multi-billion dollar deal to build one of the world's largest data centre hubs in Abu Dhabi with US technology, including the most advanced Nvidia chips.

TII has worked closely with the US company for some time, Aaraj said, adding that TII has been using Nvidia chips to train its own language models.

Discussions for the joint lab started around a year ago and the hub will host teams from both parties, Aaraj said, with more staff to be hired specifically for the project.