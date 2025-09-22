No Program Fixed Yet For PM Modi's Visit To J & K: Sunil Sharma

Sunil Sharma

Srinagar- Bharatiya Janata Party legislature and Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Monday clarified that there is no programme as of now regarding the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Srinagar after inaugurating an exhibition dedicated to the life and achievements of the Prime Minister on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

Responding to a query about whether Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir in the near future, Sharma said the BJP's J&K unit has no such information.“At present, there is no programme about the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir. We have not received any intimation in this regard,” Sharma said.

He added that once the party receives official confirmation about any visit, the media will be the first to be informed.“As soon as there is any communication, the information will be shared with the press,” he stated.

The BJP leader used the occasion of the exhibition to highlight the Prime Minister's leadership, saying that Modi's policies had transformed the socio-economic landscape of the country. The exhibition displayed photographs, documents, and visual material depicting Modi's political journey, achievements, and initiatives during his decades in public service.

“The exhibition is meant to connect people, especially the younger generation, with the story of Prime Minister Modi's life, his struggles, and his vision for the nation,” Sharma said.