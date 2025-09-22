Netanyahu's 'Super-Sparta' Delusion Risks National Self-Destruction

MENAFN - Asia Times) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent admission that Israel faces“increasing isolation on the world stage” and his suggestion that the country must become a“super-Sparta” represent not strategic wisdom but dangerous political theater that could lead Israel down a path of self-imposed siege mentality and economic ruin.

Netanyahu's invocation of ancient Sparta-suggesting Israel must be both“Athens and super-Sparta” while developing massive domestic arms industries to avoid dependence on foreign weapons-reveals a profound misunderstanding of both historical precedent and contemporary geopolitical realities.

First, let's be clear about what Sparta actually was: an isolated, militaristic society built on extreme social stratification, economic stagnation and, ultimately, historical irrelevance. Sparta's famous military prowess came at the cost of cultural and economic dynamism. It produced no great philosophers, scientists or artists. It contributed nothing lasting to human civilization beyond cautionary tales about militarism run amok.

Modern Israel's greatest achievements-its technological innovation, scientific breakthroughs, cultural contributions and economic dynamism-stem from its integration with the global community, not isolation from it.

The“startup nation” phenomenon that has made Israel a global technology hub depends entirely on international partnerships, foreign investment and open markets.

Netanyahu's vision of an economy with“autarkic features” is not just economically illiterate; it's potentially catastrophic. No modern nation, regardless of its capabilities, can successfully maintain a closed, self-sufficient economy in today's interconnected world. Even superpowers like the United States and China depend heavily on global supply chains and international trade.

Israel's economy is particularly ill-suited for autarky. The country lacks significant natural resources, has a small domestic market and depends heavily on imported raw materials and energy. Its most successful industries-technology, pharmaceuticals and advanced manufacturing-are inherently global and require constant interaction with international markets, suppliers and partners.

As critics have noted, Israel has no choice but to import major weapons platforms, like F-35s from America and submarines from Germany. The idea that Israel could replicate the entire global defense industrial base domestically is fantasy, not strategy.

Perhaps most troubling is what Netanyahu's Sparta rhetoric reveals about his approach to international relations. Rather than addressing the legitimate concerns that have led to Israel's growing isolation-concerns about settlement expansion, treatment of Palestinians, and proportionality in military operations-he opts for defiant isolationism.

This represents a fundamental abdication of diplomatic responsibility. Israel's security and prosperity have always depended on maintaining strong international relationships, particularly with the United States and European partners. The current tensions are not the result of inexplicable anti-Israel sentiment but of specific policy choices that have alienated traditional allies.

The most dangerous aspect of Netanyahu's“super-Sparta” vision is that it risks becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy. By embracing isolation and militarism as inevitable, he abandons the diplomatic engagement that could prevent such isolation. By preparing for economic siege, he may inadvertently invite it.

Netanyahu's vision essentially means turning its economy and society into a war machine, transforming what should be a vibrant democracy into a garrison state.



Israel has alternatives to the Sparta path. The country could recommit to the peace process, freeze settlement expansion, engage constructively with Palestinian moderates and rebuild its international relationships. It could leverage its technological capabilities and regional security contributions to become an indispensable partner rather than an isolated fortress.

The choice between Athens and Sparta is not forced upon Israel by external circumstances-it is a choice Netanyahu is making. And like the original Sparta, choosing militaristic isolation over engagement and openness is more likely to lead to decline than to strength.

Israel deserves better than a leader who would transform the startup nation into a garrison state, trading its global connections for the illusion of self-sufficiency. The real question is whether Israeli voters will demand that better alternative before it's too late.

Leon Hadar is a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and former research fellow at the Cato Institute. He is the author of“Sandstorm: Policy Failure in the Middle East.”

