North Korea's Kim Open To U.S. Talks If Denuclearisation Demands Dropped

2025-09-22 05:01:30
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he is open to talks with the United States if Washington drops demands for denuclearisation and accepts peaceful coexistence.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said he holds“good memories” of U.S. President Donald Trump and would not reject dialogue with Washington under the right conditions.

State media reported on Sunday, September 21, that Kim indicated talks could resume if the United States accepted Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program rather than demanding full disarmament.

“There is no reason we cannot sit with the United States,” Kim was quoted as saying, while urging Washington to abandon its“futile obsession” with denuclearization.

Kim stressed that negotiations would only be possible if the U.S. acknowledged North Korea's nuclear reality and sought what he described as“genuine peaceful coexistence.”

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung responded by suggesting that even a limited agreement, such as halting further nuclear development, might be sufficient in any future Trump–Kim framework.

Kim and Trump last met in 2019, but those summits ended without progress on denuclearization. Kim has since referred to the meetings as“good memories.”

The comments highlight Pyongyang's ongoing defiance of global disarmament efforts while leaving the door ajar for diplomacy, if Washington adjusts its approach to North Korea's nuclear status.

