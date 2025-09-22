Israel Pushes Deeper Into Gaza City, Says 550,000 Civilians Have Fled South

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The Israeli military says its ground campaign has advanced further into Gaza City, striking what it claims are Hamas headquarters while intensifying battles both above and below ground.

Spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Sunday that forces are ensuring evacuation routes remain open to civilians, with more than 550,000 Palestinians having moved south so far.

The army said it has designated a humanitarian zone in southern Gaza, where field hospitals have been expanded, water infrastructure repaired, and tents, food, and medicine supplied. Israel claimed that over 24,000 tents were allowed into Gaza in recent weeks.

Israeli officials accused Hamas of blocking evacuations and seizing aid, including stealing UNICEF trucks carrying infant formula and firing on a UN team working on new aid routes.

Health authorities in Gaza reported Israeli forces demolished several residential buildings in the city on Sunday, killing at least 31 people and displacing dozens more.

The military added that its troops have killed 30 fighters in recent days and destroyed towers allegedly used by Hamas, as operations continue across Gaza City.

As the war approaches its second year, Israel portrays Gaza City as Hamas's final stronghold, insisting the campaign will continue until the group's military infrastructure is dismantled.

