Specsavers Picks New Comms Partner For Australia And New Zealand

MENAFN - PRovoke)MELBOURNE - Optical and audiology brand Specsavers has consolidated its earned communications activity across Australia and New Zealand, appointing Ogilvy PR as its new agency partner.Following a pitch, Ogilvy PR will now lead all earned integrated communications in both markets. Ogilvy built a bespoke team for Specsavers with NZ agency One Plus One to deliver a response to support Specsavers across its strategic national consumer public relations plan.As part of the appointment Ogilvy PR has been tasked with further strengthening Specsavers' brand presence and connection, working with other agency partners including EssenceMediacom and TBWA.Its first campaigns for Specsavers are expected to launch later this year.“After a close-run pitch process, we selected Ogilvy for its earned-first strategic approach and commitment to fresh creative thinking, collaboration and shared values. We are very excited about what we can deliver together to ensure the Specsavers brand continues to change people's lives through better sight and hearing," said Anri McHugh, Specsavers Australia & New Zealand's head of awareness and consideration.“We would like to thank our incumbent PR agency partners - Mango NZ, AMPR, and Health Haus. We've had some unforgettable times with our incumbents through relationships spanning several years and many campaigns – from the launch of local and international designer glasses collections with Collette Dinnigan, Alex Perry and international icons like Elton John and Kylie, to launching yearly limited edition glasses collections in support of The Fred Hollows Foundation AU and NZ, to putting eye tests on the agenda for parents of children aged 4 to 8 across the Tasman,” added McHugh.Ogilvy PR Australia's Group managing director Daniel Young said that Ogilvy PR will aim to deliver initiatives that highlight the brand's commitment to quality, style, expertise, and value, working closely with Specsavers' in-house marketing and communications teams.

“Specsavers is a brand that's not only loved by customers but is highly sought after given its appetite for bold, exciting work,” he said.“From our very first conversations, it was clear that we share a culture that puts people and creative ambition at the heart of everything we do. That alignment, teamed with our expertise across earned creativity, social and influence will be the foundation for daring, innovative, and culturally resonant work that delivers real impact.”