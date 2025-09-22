ACB Traps Scores Of 'Corrupt' Officials Over Past Two Years, Reveals Data

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)

Srinagar- The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has stepped up its fight against graft in Jammu and Kashmir, tightening the noose around corrupt officials and exposing wrongdoers across departments. From patwaris to senior officers, the bureau's trap operations over the past two years have brought to light the deep penetration of corruption in public offices.

In its latest action, the bureau arrested a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer, Sarfaraz Ahmad Bhat, posted as State Sales Tax Officer at the Silk Factory office in Solina, Srinagar. He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. An official from ACB said that the arrest of a KAS underscores the bureau's resolve to act firmly against corruption at higher administrative levels as well.

Earlier this month, a joint trap team arrested Junior Engineer Shaiq Sultan Bhat and Section Officer Mohammad Ayoub Dar of the Power Development Department's Electric Division at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar. The two officials were caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for shifting an electric line.

In another case, a Patwari from Patwar Halqa Shahpur in Poonch, Jameel Ahmed Bhat, was arrested after being caught accepting Rs 15,000 to process a compensation claim. Similarly, a Junior Assistant in the office of the Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rajouri, Umar Nawaz, was taken into custody for demanding a bribe of Rs 4,000 to register a land deed.

ACB officials said the operations were based on verified complaints received from locals.“We pursue every complaint with utmost seriousness. If demands of illegal gratification are proved, traps are laid and those indulging in corruption are arrested on the spot,” one official said.

Data suggests that in the last two years, the ACB has registered dozens of FIRs and arrested scores of employees ranging from clerks and patwaris to senior officers. The bureau has also filed multiple charge sheets against officials accused of misappropriating public funds, including engineers, contractors, and revenue staff.

One significant case involved two drainage officials and a contractor in Jammu district who were charge-sheeted for misappropriating funds meant for public works. Officials said such cases show that corruption not only involves direct bribes but also large-scale embezzlement of development funds.

The bureau, which functions under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, has been proactive in conducting sting operations and ensuring that cases move forward in courts. They acknowledge that while arrests are frequent, convictions remain a crucial test for the agency's long-term effectiveness.