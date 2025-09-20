Americans Turn To Swiss Banks In Search Of A Safe Haven

Italiano it Americani si rivolgono a banche svizzere, cercano un porto sicuro Original Read more: Americani si rivolgono a banche svizzere, cercano un porto sicur

The attraction is Switzerland's reputation as one of the most stable countries, with a prosperous economy and a tradition of neutrality, a sort of safe haven in the storm of Washington's tariffs.

Already in March, the Geneva-based private bank Pictet had noted an increase in demand from existing and new clients at its PNAA (Pictet North America Advisors) facility, which is registered with the SEC, the US financial regulator.“We have been observing the same trend since April,” a spokeswoman for the group confirmed to news agency AWP without providing numbers.

The observation is shared by Billy Obregon, managing director of Vontobel Swiss Financial Advisers (SFA).“In recent months we have seen increasing demand from our US clients who want to diversify their investment portfolios more”. Also attracting them is the“inherent stability” of the Swiss financial sector.“Rather than reacting to short-term market fluctuations, it is in investors' interest to focus on long-term fundamentals and the lasting benefits of diversification.”

