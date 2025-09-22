EU Declines Trump’s Tariff Push on India, China
(MENAFN) The European Union has firmly declined a request from U.S. President Donald Trump to introduce steep tariffs on imports from India and China, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed in an interview published Sunday.
Trump had earlier urged the EU to align with Washington’s trade penalties—suggesting duties as high as 100%—to pressure Moscow by isolating nations that maintain trade ties with Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
“The EU will make its own decisions,” von der Leyen stated, underlining the independence of the bloc’s foreign policy. She said the EU’s newly adopted sanctions, which she described as “ambitious and substantial,” are sufficient to compel Russia to engage in diplomatic talks.
Von der Leyen noted that today’s “increasingly complex geopolitical environment” demands that EU nations “strengthen their partnerships based on shared interests,” adding that “closer cooperation between the EU and India is more essential than ever.”
She also reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to working in tandem with transatlantic allies and G7 nations to pursue a resolution to the war in Ukraine.
Despite the EU's refusal to adopt new trade measures, Brussels has included twelve Chinese and three Indian companies in its 19th sanctions package, accusing them of assisting Russia in circumventing previous restrictions.
Meanwhile, the U.S. has escalated trade action on its own. In August, Washington raised total import duties on Indian goods to 50%, citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. India’s Foreign Ministry slammed the move as “unfair and unjustified.”
Chinese products have faced tariffs of up to 145% under U.S. measures. Beijing responded with retaliatory duties as high as 125%. Though both countries agreed earlier this year to scale back to 30% and 10%, respectively, the temporary easing of tariffs is set to expire in November.
