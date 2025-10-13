Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US-Pakistan Reset Drawing India And Taliban Together

2025-10-13 12:01:35
(MENAFN- Asia Times) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced that India will upgrade its technical mission in Afghanistan to a full-fledged embassy during the six-day visit by his Afghan counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The announcement came a day after Pakistan bombed several alleged Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, targets in Afghanistan. The TTP is a designated terrorist group whose surge in attacks over the past three years is the most intense in a decade .

Some observers were surprised by Muttaqi's visit to Delhi and the formal resumption of bilateral ties, given that he represents a fundamentalist Islamist dictatorship once accused of aiding the Pakistani-backed insurgency in Kashmir. India, by contrast, is a secular state and the world's largest democracy.

Nevertheless, Muttaqi stated ,“We never made any statement against India. Rather, we always sought good relations with India” during the American occupation – suggesting mutual realpolitik motives.

