US-Pakistan Reset Drawing India And Taliban Together
The announcement came a day after Pakistan bombed several alleged Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, targets in Afghanistan. The TTP is a designated terrorist group whose surge in attacks over the past three years is the most intense in a decade .
Some observers were surprised by Muttaqi's visit to Delhi and the formal resumption of bilateral ties, given that he represents a fundamentalist Islamist dictatorship once accused of aiding the Pakistani-backed insurgency in Kashmir. India, by contrast, is a secular state and the world's largest democracy.
Nevertheless, Muttaqi stated ,“We never made any statement against India. Rather, we always sought good relations with India” during the American occupation – suggesting mutual realpolitik motives.
