Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video: Gulmarg Hosts First-Ever International Downhill Biking Event

Video: Gulmarg Hosts First-Ever International Downhill Biking Event


2025-10-13 12:03:19
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) In a thrilling milestone for adventure sports in Kashmir, Gulmarg hosted its first-ever International Downhill Biking Event under the Zabarvan Legends Series.

MENAFN13102025000215011059ID1110186197

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search