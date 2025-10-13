Trump Declares 'War Is Over' Ahead Of Israel Visit, Says 'Everyone Is Happy' - Jews, Muslims, Arabs

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Israel that his upcoming visit to the Middle East aims to bring together leaders from across the region in support of ongoing peace efforts.

“We are gonna make everybody happy... Everybody is happy, whether it's Jewish or Muslim or the Arab countries,” Trump said.

The President added that following his stop in Israel, he would travel to Egypt to continue discussions with regional leaders.

"We are going to Egypt after Israel and we are going to meet all of the leaders of the very powerful and big countries and very rich countries and others and they're all into this deal," he said.

Watch the video here:

Trump will arrive in Tel Aviv early Monday morning local time. His tightly scheduled visit, which he described as“a very special time,” includes a private meeting with families of hostages at the Knesset, followed by a public address to Israeli lawmakers.

Also Read: Tel Aviv expecting 20 living hostages to be freed as US President Donald Trump flies to Israel amid Gaza ceasefire

Trump was first visiting Israel, where a White House schedule said he would meet with families of the hostages and speak at the Knesset, Israel's parliament. Vice President JD Vance said Trump was likely to meet with newly freed hostages, AP reported.

“The war is over,” Trump asserted to reporters as he departed, adding he thought the ceasefire would hold.

Trump will continue to Egypt, where President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's office said he will co-chair a“peace summit” on Monday with regional and international leaders.

Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, will attend, a judge and adviser to Abbas, Mahmoud al-Habbash, told The Associated Press. Netanyahu has rejected any role in postwar Gaza for Abbas, though the U.S. plan leaves the possibility open if his Palestinian Authority undergoes reforms. Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, as reported by AP.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants launched a deadly assault on Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas War: 'Bibi, you have blood on your hands,' Israelis staged protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu

We are gonna make everybody happy... Everybody is happy, whether it's Jewish or Muslim or the Arab countries.

In response, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed over 67,000 Palestinians and injured nearly 170,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

While the ministry does not distinguish between civilians and fighters, it reports that roughly half of the deaths were women and children. Despite being part of the Hamas-run administration, the U.N. and independent experts generally regard the ministry's figures as the most reliable available.