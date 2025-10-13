Your Body Can Be A Portable Gym: How To Ditch Membership Fees And Expensive Equipment
Since the beginning of time, we've had access to the one piece of equipment that is essential for strength training – our own bodies.
Strength training without the use of external forces and equipment is called“bodyweight training”.
From push-ups and squats to planks and chin-ups, bodyweight training has become one of the most popular ways to exercise because it can be done anywhere – and it's free.
So, what is it, why does it work and how do you get started?
Lawrence Crayton/Unsplash What is bodyweight training?
Bodyweight training simply means you use your own body weight as resistance, instead of external weights such as barbells and dumbbells.
Common exercises include push-ups, squats, lunges and sit-ups.
But bodyweight training can also use static holds that challenge your body without moving, like planks or yoga poses.
Bodyweight training can be used for any muscle group. Typically, we can break down the exercises by movement type and/or body region:
-
upper body: push-ups, pull-ups, handstands
lower body: squats, lunges, step-ups, glute bridges
core: sit-ups, planks, mountain climbers
whole body: burpees, bear crawls, jump squats.
Bodyweight training can also be done with equipment: calisthenics is a style of bodyweight training that uses bars, rings and outdoor gyms.What are the main forms?
Types of bodyweight training include:
-
calisthenics: often circuit-based (one exercise after another with minimal rest), dynamic and whole-body focused. Calisthenics is safe and effective for improving functional strength, power and speed, especially for older adults
yoga: more static or flowing poses with an emphasis on flexibility and balance. Yoga is typically safe and effective for managing and preventing musculoskeletal injuries and supporting mental health
Tai Chi: slower, more controlled movements, often with an emphasis on balance, posture and mindful movement suspension training: using straps or rings so your body can be supported in different positions while using gravity and your own bodyweight for resistance. This type or training is suitable for older adults through to competitive athletes resistance bands: although not strictly bodyweight only, resistance bands are a portable, low-cost alternative to traditional weights. They are safe and effective for improving strength , balance, speed and physical function .
There are various pros and cons to bodyweight exercises.
Pros:
-
builds strength: a 2025 meta-analysis of 102 studies in 4,754 older adults (aged 70 on average) found bodyweight training led to substantial strength gains - which were no different from those with free weights or machines. These benefits aren't just for older adults, though. Using resistance bands with your bodyweight workout can be as effective as traditional training methods across diverse populations
boosts aerobic fitness: a 2021 study showed as little as 11 minutes of bodyweight exercises three times per week was effective for improving aerobic fitness
accessible and free: bodyweight training avoids common barriers to exercise such as access to equipment and facilities, which means it can be done anywhere, without a gym membership
promotes functional movement: exercises like squats and push-ups mimic everyday actions like rising from a chair or getting up from the floor.
Cons:
-
difficulty progressing over time: typically, we can add weight to an exercise to increase difficulty. For bodyweight training, you need to be creative, such as slowing your tempo or progressing to unilateral (one-sided or single-limb) movements
plateau risk: heavy external loads are more effective than bodyweight training for increasing maximal strength. This means if you stick to bodyweight training alone, your strength gains are more likely to plateau than if you use machines or free weights.
As with any form of exercise, it's always best to speak to a medical professional before starting.
If you are ready to get going, here's some tips:
-
start small: pick simple moves to begin and progress them as you gain strength, confidence and experience
focus on form: think quality over quantity. Completing movements with good control and body position is more important than how many you can do with poor control
progress gradually: vary the number of sets or repetitions to make your exercise more challenging. You can progress the movements from easier (push-ups on your knees) to harder (decline push-ups) as you get stronger and need more of a challenge
mix it up: use a variety of types of bodyweight training as well as targeting different muscle groups and movements
seek guidance: reach out to your local exercise professionals or use apps like the Nike Training Club to help guide your planning and progress.
Bodyweight training means you don't need expensive equipment to improve your health. Whether it's squats in the park, push-ups at your children's football game, or yoga at home, your body is a portable gym.
With consistency, creativity and time, bodyweight exercises can help you build strength and fitness.
