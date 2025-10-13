Draksheen Var Gulmarg Leg Of Zabarvan Legends Series Concludes

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Gulmarg- The Draksheen Var, Gulmarg leg of the Zabarvan Legends Series, concluded on a spectacular note today, marking an exciting milestone in the adventure sports calendar of Jammu & Kashmir.

The event was inaugurated by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Satish Sharma, and witnessed participation from top national and international mountain bikers. Riders began with a trial run, followed by a 2.5 km timed downhill race from Phase 1 to the Gondola base, navigating through challenging forest terrain marked by steep slopes, tight turns, and rugged pathways.

A total of 23 athletes, including 9 international participants, took part in this thrilling event. Among them was Yawar Ali from Jammu & Kashmir, who inspired many by competing despite a recent collarbone injury. The race witnessed a few falls during the initial runs, but soon gained momentum and intensity as athletes tackled the course with skill and determination.

The entire race was broadcast live on the official Zabarvan YouTube channel, allowing viewers from around the world to experience the excitement of Gulmarg's first international mountain biking event.

The podium ceremony celebrated the top five finishers, who received medals and certificates, while the top three riders were awarded cash prizes of ₹3 lakh, ₹2 lakh, and ₹1 lakh respectively. The awards were presented by Hon'ble Minister Shri Satish Sharma and Shri Tariq Hassan Naik, CEO of the Gulmarg Development Authority.

The evening concluded with a cultural event, beginning with a welcome address by Sehan Shetty, Founder & Owner of Zabarvan. This was followed by speeches from the Sports Minister and the CEO of GDA, both of whom commended the organizers, athletes, and volunteers. They emphasized the significance of such events in promoting adventure sports, youth engagement, and local tourism, and expressed their commitment to making the Zabarvan Legends Series an annual feature in Gulmarg.

All the officials and volunteers who had worked hard to make this event a success were felicitated by Zabarvan and Span Foundation, the primary sponsor of the event. All the other sponsors including Indigo, Kirloskar Ferrous, NAC, and Spokehub were thanked for their help.

The celebrations ended with a traditional Wazwan dinner for all athletes and guests, bringing together sport, culture, and community in the scenic heart of Kashmir.