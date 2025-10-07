Over 1,000 Points Of Invincibility Established In Kyiv - KCMA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCMA) in response to an information request from Ukrinform.

It is noted that as of October 3, 1,037 resilience centers have been set up and are operating in Kyiv, 735 of which are subordinate to the Kyiv City Military Administration. Another 22 centers are fully ready to open if necessary.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the points of resilience are equipped with generators, autonomous heating, communication devices, first aid kits, water and food supplies, as well as furniture and other resources for a comfortable stay. Visitors can obtain information about the points through the Kyiv Digital mobile application, which works even offline.

Electricity supply restored to almost 20,500 users after Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia

In 2025, 3,626 people visited the centers. District administrations and balance holders ensure their readiness for operation in the autumn-winter period of 2025/2026 and support at the proper level.

As reported, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced that the issue of installing mobile shelters would be considered.