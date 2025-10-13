RS Polls: NC, BJP Candidates Set To File Nominations Papers Today
Srinagar- The National Conference (NC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are set to formally enter the fray for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with three candidates from each party scheduled to file their nomination papers on Monday.
The nomination process will take place at the Legislative Assembly complex in Srinagar.
A senior BJP leader confirmed that the party's candidates will assemble at the party office at 10:00 AM before proceeding to the Returning Officer to submit their papers. Senior BJP leaders and party members are expected to accompany the candidates, reported news agency KNO.ADVERTISEMENT
Sat Pal Sharma is slated to contest the seat where the BJP enjoys a numerical advantage, while Dr. Ali Muhammad Dar and Rakesh Mahajan will be fielded against the first two seats, which the ruling alliance is expected to win comfortably.
Meanwhile, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the party's candidates-Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Shamim Oberoi, and Sajad Kichloo-will file their nomination papers at 12:00 PM. All NC MLAs will accompany the candidates during the filing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment