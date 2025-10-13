RS Polls: NC, BJP Candidates Set To File Nominations Papers Today

File photo of NC and BJP symbols

Srinagar- The National Conference (NC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are set to formally enter the fray for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with three candidates from each party scheduled to file their nomination papers on Monday.

The nomination process will take place at the Legislative Assembly complex in Srinagar.

A senior BJP leader confirmed that the party's candidates will assemble at the party office at 10:00 AM before proceeding to the Returning Officer to submit their papers. Senior BJP leaders and party members are expected to accompany the candidates, reported news agency KNO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sat Pal Sharma is slated to contest the seat where the BJP enjoys a numerical advantage, while Dr. Ali Muhammad Dar and Rakesh Mahajan will be fielded against the first two seats, which the ruling alliance is expected to win comfortably.

Meanwhile, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the party's candidates-Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Shamim Oberoi, and Sajad Kichloo-will file their nomination papers at 12:00 PM. All NC MLAs will accompany the candidates during the filing.