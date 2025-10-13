Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
RS Polls: NC, BJP Candidates Set To File Nominations Papers Today

RS Polls: NC, BJP Candidates Set To File Nominations Papers Today


2025-10-13 12:03:19
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of NC and BJP symbols

Srinagar- The National Conference (NC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are set to formally enter the fray for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with three candidates from each party scheduled to file their nomination papers on Monday.

The nomination process will take place at the Legislative Assembly complex in Srinagar.

A senior BJP leader confirmed that the party's candidates will assemble at the party office at 10:00 AM before proceeding to the Returning Officer to submit their papers. Senior BJP leaders and party members are expected to accompany the candidates, reported news agency KNO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sat Pal Sharma is slated to contest the seat where the BJP enjoys a numerical advantage, while Dr. Ali Muhammad Dar and Rakesh Mahajan will be fielded against the first two seats, which the ruling alliance is expected to win comfortably.

Meanwhile, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the party's candidates-Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Shamim Oberoi, and Sajad Kichloo-will file their nomination papers at 12:00 PM. All NC MLAs will accompany the candidates during the filing.

MENAFN13102025000215011059ID1110186198

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search