Ethiopia Integrates Malaria Vaccine Rollout With Massive Net Campaign

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ethiopia has introduced its first malaria vaccine programme in Turmi, South Omo Zone, delivering the vaccine in tandem with a large-scale distribution of insecticide-treated bed nets across 58 high-burden districts. The dual approach aims to strengthen protection for children against malaria in areas of intense transmission.

At the launch on 18 September 2025, the federal Ministry of Health, regional health bureaus, the Malaria Consortium, WHO and other partners were present to witness Ethiopia become the 23rd African country to adopt malaria vaccination. The Africa Centres for Disease Control is supporting deployment of 186,000 vaccine doses and over 12 million nets in the campaign.

Ethiopia's health authorities say malaria poses a growing threat: in the preceding year, over 7.3 million confirmed cases and 1,157 deaths were recorded. The vaccine introduction is part of an escalated response to curtail setbacks in malaria control. The campaign uses the four-dose R21/Matrix-M vaccine, scheduled for children at roughly 6, 7, 8, and 18 months of age, aligned with WHO guidance on malaria immunisation in high transmission settings.

Officials emphasised that vaccination must be integrated with established preventive strategies.“This vaccine can deliver significant benefits when combined with nets, diagnostics, and treatment,” said Dereje Dhuguma, State Minister of Health. Agonafer Tekalegne, Country Director for Malaria Consortium Ethiopia, described the launch as a pivotal moment in the nation's fight against malaria.

Despite Ethiopia's late entry, vaccination momentum across Africa has accelerated. By April 2025, 19 countries had already introduced malaria vaccines via routine immunisation programmes, with more rollouts underway. WHO supports use of both RTS,S and R21/Matrix-M vaccines, recommending them in moderate to high transmission settings.

Vaccine supply is under strain given high demand, but the broader availability of two WHO-approved malaria vaccines has eased concerns. Experts emphasise the importance of maintaining rigorous safety surveillance and pharmacovigilance systems, drawing lessons from COVID-19 vaccine rollout experiences across Africa.

Critics caution, however, that vaccination alone will not suffice. Mosquito resistance to insecticides is growing, and health systems in hard-to-reach areas may struggle with cold chain logistics, follow-up of multi-dose schedules, and community uptake. Early data from countries that piloted malaria vaccines indicate modest but meaningful reductions in disease burden when combined with other interventions.

Some innovation is also appearing in forecasting tools. A new hybrid predictive model developed for Ethiopia's Amhara region combines time-series, multivariate regression, and spatial analysis to anticipate malaria incidence. That model may assist in targeting resources more precisely in conjunction with vaccine deployment.

Meanwhile, the price of malaria vaccines is under revision. Bharat Biotech and GSK have committed to reducing the cost of RTS,S below US$5 per dose by 2028, easing financial burdens on public health programmes. The technology transfer agreement between the two firms is expected to contribute to scale and affordability.

