Iran's Air Industry Remains Unaffected By Snapback Mechanism, Official Says
Speaking at a press briefing in Tehran, Sanei noted that Iran's aviation sector has faced various sanctions over the past 40 years, and the country has struggled to secure aircraft and spare parts.
''Over the past year, 23 passenger planes were imported into the country. Additionally, older aircraft or those with serious problems were phased out,'' Sanei noted.
The official added that acquiring aviation equipment outside the scope of sanctions has become even more difficult under the current United States administration. Nevertheless, he stressed that Iran has consistently faced challenges in this sector for the past 40 years.
On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran's nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which operates under the U.S. Treasury Department, oversees whether U.S.-made equipment can be sold to sanctioned countries.
