Petrotal Provides Bretana Operations Update

Bretana output temporarily impacted by technical issues, with four wells currently shut-in due to leaks in production tubing.

Group production has averaged 18,805 bopd to date in Q3 2025, including 16,750 bopd in the first two weeks of September.

PetroTal is moving a service rig to Bretana by the end of October, with shut-in wells expected to return to production from mid-November. Impact of curtailments on 2025 annual average production is currently expected to be below 1,000 bopd. As a result, there is no change to production guidance at this time.

Production Update

As of September 15, 2025, PetroTal's group production averaged 18,805 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in Q3 2025, including approximately 18,325 bopd from the Bretana field and 479 bopd from the Los Angeles field. While recent Bretana production remains substantially higher than last September's average of 10,333 bopd, technical issues have contributed to a decline in field production since mid-August. PetroTal's total production during the first two weeks of September averaged approximately 16,750 bopd.

As disclosed previously, PetroTal experienced pump failures in four producing wells at the Bretana field from December 2024 to February 2025. The pumps were successfully replaced by mid-July 2025, briefly pushing the Company's production over 21,000 bopd. However, during the course of its investigation into the pump failures, PetroTal discovered leaks in the production tubing in six wells. Leaks in production tubing reduce the efficiency of artificial lift systems, and PetroTal has had to shut-in four producing wells until the tubing can be replaced.

PetroTal is moving to replace the production tubing as quickly as possible. The Company plans to complete its ongoing workover campaign at Block 131 by the end of September, at which point the service rig will be mobilized by river barge back to Bretana. Pulling operations to replace production tubing are expected to begin by the end of October, with oil production expected to return throughout the month of November.

At present, the impact of the well failures on PetroTal's 2025 annual average production, following the completion of the well intervention program as described above, is estimated to amount to less than 1,000 bopd. As of September 15, PetroTal has produced approximately 5.47 million barrels of oil year-to-date in 2025, which equates to an average of 21,135 bopd. As a result, there is currently no change to PetroTal's 2025 average daily production guidance of 20,000-21,000 bopd. PetroTal plans to provide additional updates on the well intervention campaign with its next regular quarterly operations update in early October, and with its Q3 2025 financial results in mid-November.

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, PetroTal's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"While we are disappointed to have experienced some production reliability issues at Bretana in 2025, I would like to assure our shareholders that we are working to address these matters as quickly as possible. Our assets are located in a remote environment, and unfortunately it takes time to mobilize equipment to the field. As ever, we constantly evaluate our operational planning and procedures and will continue to assess possible long-term solutions for well services that would allow us to respond to production interruptions in a more expedient manner."

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in the Bretaña Norte oil field in Peru's Block 95, where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing its portfolio of assets.

Camilo McAllister

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

...

T: (713) 253-4997

Manolo Zuniga

President and Chief Executive Officer

...

T: (713) 609-9101

PetroTal Investor Relations

...

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea

...

T : +44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser)

Ritchie Balmer / James Spinney / Edward Foulkes

T: +44 (0) 207 409 3494

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley / Ashton Clanfield

T: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker)

Richard Crichton / Georgia Langoulant

T: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

