Israeli Drone Attack Leaves Five Dead in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Five individuals, among them three children, lost their lives and two others were wounded Sunday afternoon when an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle and a passing vehicle in the southern Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil, according to health and security officials.
Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center verified the fatalities. Lebanese army intelligence reported that the drone launched two guided missiles, killing Hezbollah operative Mohammad Mroueh, who was riding the motorcycle, along with four civilians in the nearby car.
President Joseph Aoun, currently attending a UN meeting in New York, condemned the incident as a "massacre," accusing Israel of breaching the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024 between Hezbollah and Israel. He called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory and honor the terms of the agreement.
The truce, which ended months of border hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict, has not stopped Israel from conducting sporadic strikes in southern Lebanon, citing ongoing Hezbollah threats. Israel also continues to maintain five military positions along the border.
