Emotional Trump Comforted By Eric - Then Don Jr. Cracks Up The Crowd With Dad Impersonation
And, in an unexpected and lighthearted moment, Donald Trump Jr. impersonated his father during the memorial, eliciting laughter from the audience. He said,“You know, Don, you're getting a little aggressive on social media, Don, relax!”
The camera then captured President Trump and UFC CEO Dana White laughing and smiling during the impersonation.
Trump Jr. also paid tribute to Kirk's knowledge and influence:“To say Charlie knew more about the Bible than me is an understatement, folks. It's like saying Donald Trump knows more about being president than Hillary Clinton or Kamala Harris. No kidding... Charlie embodied something at the very core of our movement. When people disagree with us, we don't silence them, we don't destroy them, and we certainly don't sink to violence. We don't burn down their businesses. We don't scream at their children at Disneyland. No, we debate. We stand tall and we win with our ideas.”
Trump Jr.'s remarks come amid public commentary regarding Kirk's death. Dozens of workers nationwide, including journalists and late-night show hosts such as Jimmy Kimmel, have reportedly faced professional repercussions over remarks deemed inappropriate about Kirk, highlighting ongoing debates around free speech and political expression.Memorial honors Kirk's life and legacy
Charlie Kirk, 31, co-founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent conservative activist, was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. His death has been widely described as a political assassination, sparking grief and condemnation from leaders across the political spectrum.
The memorial was attended by members of the Trump family and other high-profile leaders from the conservative movement.
Kirk's longstanding ties with the Trump family date back to the 2016 Presidential election, and he had been a key figure in engaging younger voters within the MAGA movement. Kirk also appeared with members of the Trump family during the week of Donald Trump's second inauguration in January 2025.Also Read | Trump, Elon Musk sit together, shake hands at Charlie Kirk memorial. Watch video
