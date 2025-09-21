Australia Recognises State Of Palestine

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CANBERRA, Sept 22 (NNN-AAP) – Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine, effective yesterday, according to a government statement.

“Australia recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine, to a state of their own,” said a joint media release by Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister, Penny Wong.

Australia's recognition of Palestine, alongside Canada and Britain, is part of a coordinated international effort, to build new momentum for a two-state solution, starting with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages taken in Oct, 2023, the statement said.

“Today's act of recognition reflects Australia's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and the Palestinian people,” it said.

“Australia will continue to work with our international partners, to help build on today's act of recognition and to bring the Middle East closer to the lasting peace and security, that is the hope, and the right, of all humanity,” the statement said.– NNN-AAP