Community Resilience And Sports To Counter-Radicalisation: Message At 60Th UNHRC

The convening of the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva (8 September–8 October 2025) has once again drawn attention to the scourge of terrorism and the resilience of communities that have endured its blows. Near the symbolic Broken Chair monument, exhibitions and displays have underscored how the people of Jammu and Kashmir, despite grievous losses, continue to resist the designs of extremism. The imagery was stark but hopeful: a reminder that while terror wounds, it cannot extinguish the spirit of a people determined to stand united.

India's response to militancy has long relied on the sinews of military and intelligence institutions. Yet, in recent years, the country has also embraced a different, gentler instrument of statecraft: sport. Under the Khelo India scheme, launched in 2016–17 and rolled out from 2017–18, New Delhi has sought to marry mass participation with talent identification, infrastructure building, and the revival of indigenous games. The programme is explicitly inclusive, extending support to women, persons with disabilities, and marginalised communities. In official policy, sport is not merely competition, but a vehicle for peace, development, and social cohesion.

The urgency of this softer strategy was cast in sharp relief after the Pahalgam terror attack of 22 April 2025, when militants killed twenty-six civilians near the Baisaran Valley tourist meadow. The outrage and grief were profound, yet what followed was equally telling. From cricket grounds where players observed silences of respect, to the pronouncements of civil society, the message resounded: terror could scar but not subdue. In this climate, sport acquired a heightened symbolism-as a rallying point for communities, as a balm for the young, and as a platform for defiance against violence itself.

On the ground in Kashmir, this vision has taken tangible form. Local football leagues, wrestling tournaments, skiing events, and district-level competitions have offered youth structured outlets for their energies. Matches in village settings attract sizeable audiences, cutting across communities and rekindling a sense of belonging. They are modest in scale, but their cumulative effect is significant: they stitch together the fabric of community life frayed by years of conflict.

Equally symbolic was the Khelo India Water Sports Festival held from 21 to 23 August 2025 on the storied waters of Dal Lake. Against the backdrop of the Zabarwan hills, competitors from twenty-eight states and union territories took to rowing, canoeing and kayaking, while demonstration races of dragon boats, shikaras and water-skiing lent colour and variety. More than five hundred athletes participated, with central sports authorities ensuring national standards and clear talent pathways. For three days, the lake became both sporting arena and stage for resilience, drawing crowds, media, and a renewed sense of pride.

Such events are not confined to spectacle alone. They encourage cultural exchange and teamwork, and cultivate qualities such as discipline and resilience-qualities indispensable to both sport and life. By engaging young men and women in structured endeavour, these programmes blunt the appeal of extremist rhetoric and provide a constructive outlet for ambition. The bonds formed on playing fields and in training camps, though less visible than parades or speeches, are often deeper and more enduring.

Nor is India's faith in sport limited to its own borders. Its support for Afghanistan's cricketing journey has been long-standing and conspicuous. Afghanistan has used Indian venues such as the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida as its“home ground,” and has benefited from technical guidance and mentorship at critical moments. Figures such as Ajay Jadeja, who advised the Afghan team during the 2023 World Cup, and Lalchand Rajput, who coached in 2016–17, have lent their experience. The results are plain: Afghanistan, once seen as rank outsiders, reached the semi-finals of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, a triumph celebrated across the cricketing world. India has also extended assistance for stadium construction in Kandahar, underscoring how investment in sport can be a form of diplomacy and solidarity.

While scholars caution against attributing direct deradicalisation to isolated tournaments, few contest the contribution of sport to inclusion, discipline, and a sense of belonging. In regions scarred by violence, these are not minor gains. They are, in truth, lifelines. A young man who trains with peers from across his district, a young woman who travels to compete in a national meet-each acquires a sense of purpose that extremists cannot easily replicate.

Thus, from the Himalayan snows of Gulmarg to the tranquil waters of Srinagar, from village football pitches to international cricket stadiums, the story is of resilience through sport. It is a narrative that India now carries to Geneva: that communities, even when tested by terror, can discover unity and hope in the discipline of games, the joy of competition, and the fellowship of teams.

In the end, it is not only about medals or records. It is about demonstrating that a society committed to peace can, through sport, renew itself-one game, one festival, one young life at a time.

