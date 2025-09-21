Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Rare Russian Offensive Bulldozer

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the regiment's press service on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The engineering vehicle is designed to clear the way for other motorized troops in difficult offensive conditions.

The bulldozer clears a path through minefields, clears roads of debris, and performs engineering work.

The enemy calls the IMR-3M a“terminator on tracks” because it is equipped with protection against the effects of a nuclear strike, has heavy armor, a machine gun, and can independently overcome minefields.

Since 2022, only two IMR-3M units have been visually confirmed destroyed, the last one more than a year ago.

Air Defense Forces destroy 33 of 54 drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine struck three Mi-8 helicopters of the Russian invaders and an expensive Russian 55Zh6U Nebo-U radar station in the temporarily occupied Crimea

