Gold Price FALLS Again On July 26: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices have decreased in various cities across India, including Kolkata. Find out how much the prices of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold have dropped
Where do gold prices stand on Saturday? Previously, gold prices had increased significantly. Find out today's gold rates in major cities across India, including Kolkata.
Kolkata Gold Prices Today:
18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7495 (₹41 less than yesterday), 10 grams: ₹74950 (₹410 less than yesterday), 100 grams: ₹749500 (₹4100 less than yesterday).
22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9160 (₹50 less than yesterday), 10 grams: ₹91600 (₹500 less than yesterday), 100 grams: ₹916000 (₹5000 less than yesterday).
24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9993 (₹55 less than yesterday), 10 grams: ₹99930 (₹550 less than yesterday), 100 grams: ₹999300 (₹5500 less than yesterday).
Hyderabad Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – ₹91600 per 10 grams (₹500 less than yesterday).
24 Carat – ₹99930 per 10 grams (₹550 less than yesterday).
Mumbai Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – ₹91600 per 10 grams (₹500 less than yesterday).
24 Carat – ₹99930 per 10 grams (₹550 less than yesterday).
Delhi Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – ₹91750 per 10 grams (₹500 less than yesterday).
24 Carat – ₹100080 per 10 grams (₹550 less than yesterday).
Jaipur Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – ₹91750 per 10 grams (₹500 less than yesterday).
24 Carat – ₹100080 per 10 grams (₹550 less than yesterday).
Chennai Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – ₹91600 per 10 grams (₹500 less than yesterday).
24 Carat – ₹99930 per 10 grams (₹550 less than yesterday).
Patna Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – ₹91600 per 10 grams (₹500 less than yesterday).
24 Carat – ₹99930 per 10 grams (₹550 less than yesterday).
