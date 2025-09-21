Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ram Charan Movie Update: Sukumar's Flop Actress Choice Sparks Mega Fan Outrage


2025-09-21 02:04:00
Director Sukumar is busy working on the script for Mega Power Star and Global Hero Ram Charan's next movie. It's rumored that he has finalized a Bollywood heroine for the film. However, reports suggest that Mega fans are not happy with this choice.

Global Star Ram Charan is busy with his 16th film, Peddi, a sports drama by Buchi Babu Sana. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine. The team is aiming for a March 27, 2026 release.

After Peddi, Ram Charan will reunite with director Sukumar. Their last film, 'Rangasthalam,' was a huge hit, and this new pan-India project is highly anticipated.

Sukumar is reportedly considering Kriti Sanon for the lead role. She previously worked with Mahesh Babu in a Telugu film '1: Nenokkadine.' Despite her past flops in Telugu, he feels she fits the part.

Mega fans are reportedly unhappy with this casting news, citing Kriti Sanon's past Telugu flops like '1: Nenokkadine' and 'Adipurush.' No official announcement has been made yet.

Shooting for the Ram Charan-Sukumar film is set to start next year. The movie is being planned on a grand pan-India scale. An official announcement with more details is expected soon.

