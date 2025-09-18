Department Of Posts, BSNL Join Hands To Expand Mobile Services To Rural Areas
The MoU aims to bridge the digital divide in urban and rural areas, an official statement said
India Post's 1.65 lakh post offices will serve as sales points for BSNL prepaid SIM cards and top-up services. BSNL will provide SIM stock and training, while DoP will onboard new customers for BSNL and facilitate transactions in a standardised and secure manner, the government informed.
A proof of concept in Assam showed success and operational readiness, setting the stage for a nationwide rollout, the statement said.
This initiative aims to make BSNL's telecom services more accessible and affordable, particularly for citizens in the remotest parts of the country who often struggle with limited connectivity, it added.
Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager (Citizen Centric Services and RB), Department of Posts, said,“This partnership combines the trusted reach of India Post with the telecom expertise of BSNL to deliver affordable and accessible connectivity to every citizen.”
Both parties will jointly ensure robust monitoring, monthly reconciliation, and strict adherence to cybersecurity and data privacy standards, it added.
By combining BSNL's telecom infrastructure with India Post's nationwide presence, the partnership sets a new benchmark in public sector synergy for citizen-centric service delivery.
BSNL had recently deployed a Make-in-India, state-of-the-art 4G mobile network across the country, advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Earlier this year, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia credited the PM Narendra Modi government's strategic revival steps for bringing BSNL back from the brink of failure, saying that the state-run telecom giant, once was left on 'ventilator support' by the previous government.
