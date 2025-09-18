Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crude Oil Up 53 Cents Wed. To USD 72.99 Pb - KPC

Kuwait Crude Oil Up 53 Cents Wed. To USD 72.99 Pb - KPC


2025-09-18 02:03:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil edged 53 cents higher during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 72.99 per barrel compared with USD 72.46 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent futures lo 52 cents to USD 68.22 pb and West Texas Intermediate dropped 47 cents to USD 64.05 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN18092025000071011013ID1110077870

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search