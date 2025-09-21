Russia Rebukes U.S. Veto Blocking UN Gaza Ceasefire Resolution
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Ministry voiced strong disapproval Friday over the United Nations Security Council’s continued inability to halt violence and humanitarian suffering in Gaza, blaming repeated U.S. vetoes for the deadlock.
In a statement published on its official website, the ministry said, "The UN Security Council's inability to stop the fighting and bloodshed and end the suffering of civilians is therefore deeply regrettable and disappointing."
The criticism follows another failed attempt Thursday by several non-permanent Security Council members to pass a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian access.
Every member of the council backed the draft resolution, with the exception of the United States, which exercised its veto for the seventh time since the crisis intensified.
Russia, reaffirming its consistent position on the Israeli-Palestinian war, condemned the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack but stressed that it should not justify indiscriminate military retaliation. Moscow stated the attack "cannot and should not be used as a pretext for the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians or for fueling a broader war in the Middle East."
The ministry concluded by stressing that lasting peace in the region depends on a just resolution of the Palestinian issue. It emphasized that a sustainable solution must include full recognition and fulfillment of the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights and aspirations.
